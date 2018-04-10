Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Decreases Stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA lessened its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,136 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 7,755 shares during the period. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABT. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 47,589,663 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,313,334,000 after acquiring an additional 14,918,038 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3,373.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,874,473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $382,779,000 after acquiring an additional 7,647,798 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 129,786,955 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,308,944,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241,063 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,722,088 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $569,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606,404 shares during the period. Finally, Harding Loevner LP raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 4,171,941 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $125,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767,384 shares during the period. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Roger Bird sold 8,262 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $518,440.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,675,518.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jared Watkin sold 996 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total transaction of $58,634.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,092,112.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,261 shares of company stock valued at $7,559,987 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

ABT opened at $58.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100,536.45, a PE ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.49. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $42.31 and a 1-year high of $64.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The company’s revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.80%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABT. Leerink Swann reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.47.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccine and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

