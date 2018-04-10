Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Issues Earnings Results

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Abeona Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.57% and a negative net margin of 3,263.92%. The company had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.24 million. Abeona Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABEO traded up $2.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.55. 2,220,615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,082,587. The firm has a market cap of $661.18, a PE ratio of -25.08 and a beta of 1.29. Abeona Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $22.75.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics stock. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 42,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Abeona Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

ABEO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. HC Wainwright set a $30.00 price target on Abeona Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.88.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel gene therapies for life-threatening rare genetic diseases. The Company’s lead programs include ABO-102 (AAV-SGSH), an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapy for Sanfilippo syndrome type A (MPS IIIA) and EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB).

