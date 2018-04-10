Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) and Vision Sciences (CGNT) Financial Review

Vision Sciences (NASDAQ: CGNT) and Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Vision Sciences has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Abiomed has a beta of 0.16, meaning that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Vision Sciences and Abiomed, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vision Sciences 0 2 1 0 2.33 Abiomed 0 2 7 0 2.78

Vision Sciences presently has a consensus target price of $4.58, suggesting a potential upside of 18.43%. Abiomed has a consensus target price of $305.86, suggesting a potential upside of 6.16%. Given Vision Sciences’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Vision Sciences is more favorable than Abiomed.

Profitability

This table compares Vision Sciences and Abiomed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vision Sciences -1.57% -1.39% -1.21% Abiomed 16.58% 15.54% 13.40%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vision Sciences and Abiomed’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vision Sciences $56.32 million 4.19 -$880,000.00 ($0.01) -387.00 Abiomed $445.30 million 28.65 $52.11 million $1.17 246.26

Abiomed has higher revenue and earnings than Vision Sciences. Vision Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Abiomed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.5% of Vision Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.4% of Abiomed shares are held by institutional investors. 62.7% of Vision Sciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of Abiomed shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Abiomed beats Vision Sciences on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vision Sciences

Cogentix Medical, Inc., a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets fiberoptic and video endoscopy products under the PrimeSight brand worldwide. The company offers endoscopes, such as cystoscopes, laryngoscopes, transnasal esophagoscopes, and bronchoscopes for medical use; and borescopes for industrial use, as well as digital processing units for medical use. It also provides EndoSheath Protective Barrier, a sterile, single-use microbial barrier for use with flexible endoscopes. In addition, the company offers Urgent PC System, a neuromodulation system that delivers percutaneous tibial nerve stimulation for office-based treatment of overactive bladder; and Macroplastique, an injectable, urethral bulking agent for the treatment of adult female stress urinary incontinence. Further, it provides Macroplastique products for the treatment of vesicoureteral reflux; PTQ Implants to treat fecal incontinence; Urgent PC System for the treatment of fecal incontinence; and VOX Implants to enhance speech and swallowing function in patients with unilateral vocal cord paralysis. Additionally, the company distributes wound care products in the Netherlands and the United Kingdom. Cogentix Medical, Inc. sells its products through a direct sales force and a network of distributor organizations. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

About Abiomed

ABIOMED, Inc. engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; Impella CP that provides partial circulatory support using an extracorporeal bypass control unit; Impella 5.0 catheter and Impella LD, which are percutaneous micro heart pumps with integrated motors and sensors for use primarily in the heart surgery suite; and Impella RP, a percutaneous catheter-based axial flow pump. It also manufactures and sells AB5000 circulatory support system for temporary support of acute heart failure patients in profound shock, including patients suffering from cardiogenic shock after a heart attack, post-cardiotomy cardiogenic shock, or myocarditis. In addition, the company engages in the research, development, prototyping, and the pre-serial production of a percutaneous expandable catheter pump, which enhances blood circulation from the heart with an external drive shaft. It sells its products through direct sales and clinical support personnel in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. ABIOMED, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, Massachusetts.

