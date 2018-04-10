Abzena (ABZA) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Abzena (LON:ABZA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Tuesday. They presently have a GBX 42 ($0.59) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price suggests a potential upside of 93.10% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.13) target price on shares of Abzena in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. FinnCap reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.99) target price on shares of Abzena in a research report on Monday, December 11th.

LON:ABZA opened at GBX 21.75 ($0.31) on Tuesday. Abzena has a one year low of GBX 24.50 ($0.35) and a one year high of GBX 53 ($0.75).

About Abzena

Abzena plc engages in the provision of services and technologies for the development and commercialization of biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It provides antibody drug conjugate linker, antibody humanization, and protein deimmunisation technologies and solutions, which include phage display, Hybridoma sequencing, and developability assessment solutions for the discovery, isolation, development, and selection of antibodies; immunogenicity assessment and custom assays, as well as Cytokine Screen, an in vitro assay to evaluate the risk of biopharmaceutical products causing cytokine release syndrome prior to its test in clinical trials; antibody and protein engineering solutions, which cover Ig class and isotype switching, antibody reformatting and humanization, protein deimmunisation, affinity maturation, antibody and protein production, and bioassays and bioanalytics; and antibody drug conjugates, such as cysteine and lysine conjugation solutions, as well as ThioBridge, a disulfide rebridging linker.

