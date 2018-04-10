Deutsche Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Acacia Mining (LON:ACA) in a research note released on Friday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ACA. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Acacia Mining in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Acacia Mining from GBX 160 ($2.26) to GBX 220 ($3.11) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Acacia Mining from GBX 225 ($3.18) to GBX 220 ($3.11) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase cut their target price on shares of Acacia Mining from GBX 190 ($2.69) to GBX 180 ($2.54) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a buy rating and set a GBX 300 ($4.24) target price on shares of Acacia Mining in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 232.92 ($3.29).

Shares of LON ACA opened at GBX 133.65 ($1.89) on Friday. Acacia Mining has a 12-month low of GBX 130 ($1.84) and a 12-month high of GBX 508.50 ($7.19).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/acacia-mining-aca-given-buy-rating-at-deutsche-bank.html.

About Acacia Mining

Acacia Mining plc is primarily engaged in the business of mining, processing and sale of gold. The Company has three operating mines located in Tanzania. The Company’s segments are North Mara gold mine, Bulyanhulu gold mine and Buzwagi gold mine. The North Mara gold deposits are situated in the Mara Musoma greenstone belt.

Receive News & Ratings for Acacia Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acacia Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.