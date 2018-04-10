William Blair Investment Management LLC Buys 97,018 Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 871,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 97,018 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.04% of Acadia Realty Trust worth $23,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKR. Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $277,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $331,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $383,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $409,000.

In related news, insider Joseph Napolitano sold 14,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $369,452.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,744 shares in the company, valued at $372,433.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AKR opened at $24.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,038.95, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.41. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $21.34 and a 52 week high of $32.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $66.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.00 million. Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 2.81%. equities research analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Acadia Realty Trust announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 71.52%.

AKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating on shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.75.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The Company is focused on the ownership, acquisition, development and management of retail properties located in the United States. It operates through three segments: Core Portfolio, Funds and Structured Financing. Core Portfolio and Fund properties primarily consist of street and urban retail, and dense suburban shopping centers.

