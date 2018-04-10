Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,530 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Farmers National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Santori & Peters Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Americafirst Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David Rowland sold 3,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.21, for a total transaction of $500,073.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,032,184.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 1,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total value of $226,944.21. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,560.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,258 shares of company stock valued at $17,389,510. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Pivotal Research set a $180.00 price objective on Accenture and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Accenture in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Accenture from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.80.

ACN stock traded up $3.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $152.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,268,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,481,537. Accenture Plc has a 1-year low of $114.82 and a 1-year high of $165.58. The firm has a market cap of $93,627.27, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.04.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.09. Accenture had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture plc is a professional services company serving clients in various industries and in geographic regions, including North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The Company provides management and technology consulting services. Its segments include Communications, Media and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products, and Resources.

