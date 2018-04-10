Aces Hits Market Cap of $0.00 (ACES)

Aces (CURRENCY:ACES) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 4:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. One Aces coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and YoBit. Aces has a total market cap of $0.00 and $50.00 worth of Aces was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Aces has traded up 20% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00035635 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00052688 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00012266 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00084512 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00022463 BTC.

1337 (1337) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Stealthcoin (XST) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00036085 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aces Profile

ACES is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Aces’ official Twitter account is @CoinAces.

Buying and Selling Aces

Aces can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and YoBit. It is not currently possible to buy Aces directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aces must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aces using one of the exchanges listed above.

