Virtu Financial LLC Has $137,000 Stake in Achillion Pharmaceuticals (ACHN)

Virtu Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACHN) by 34.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 25,304 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Achillion Pharmaceuticals were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHN. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 59.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares during the period. Matisse Capital lifted its stake in Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 135,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 48,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 19,004 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 549,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 23,577 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 189,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 30,400 shares during the period. 82.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACHN opened at $3.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.25, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 0.88. Achillion Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.58 and a 12-month high of $5.66.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACHN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Achillion Pharmaceuticals will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on ACHN shares. BidaskClub raised Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Leerink Swann reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Achillion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.89.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for immune system disorders in the United States. Its lead drug candidate includes ACH-4471, an inhibitor of factor D that is Phase II clinical trials for patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and C3 glomerulopathy.

