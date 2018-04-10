Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect ACNB (ACNB) Share Price

Media stories about ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) have been trending positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. ACNB earned a news impact score of 0.34 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the bank an impact score of 48.3125406856221 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACNB traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.80. 4,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,904. ACNB has a 1-year low of $24.45 and a 1-year high of $31.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $198.42, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. This is a boost from ACNB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

ACNB Company Profile

ACNB Corporation operates as the financial holding company for ACNB Bank that provides various banking and financial services to individual, business, and government customers primarily in Pennsylvania. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

