ACS Motion Control (OTCMKTS:ACSEF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

ACSEF stock traded down $2.20 on Tuesday, reaching $1.00. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 909. ACS Motion Control has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $3.95.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/acs-motion-control-acsef-stock-rating-upgraded-by-berenberg-bank.html.

ACS Motion Control Company Profile

ACS Motion Control Ltd. develops, manufactures and sells motion control systems for motion centric applications. The company develops and manufactures advanced multi-axis motion controllers and integrated control modules. Its products are used in packaging, printing, robotics, linear stage control, semiconductor manufacturing and testing, electronic assembly and testing, medical imaging and advanced digital printing industries.

Receive News & Ratings for ACS Motion Control Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACS Motion Control and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.