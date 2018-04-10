Acxiom (ACXM) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Acxiom (NASDAQ: ACXM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/20/2018 – Acxiom was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/15/2018 – Acxiom had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $36.00 to $39.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/10/2018 – Acxiom was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/8/2018 – Acxiom had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

2/16/2018 – Acxiom had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $31.00 to $35.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/9/2018 – Acxiom was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/7/2018 – Acxiom had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $32.00 to $36.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/7/2018 – Acxiom had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock.

2/6/2018 – Acxiom was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Acxiom provides solutions that make it easier for marketers to deliver relevant messages at scale and tie those messages back to actual results. Acxiom is gaining on robust performance from the Connectivity segment. With continued solid contributions from company’s primary offering of LiveRamp and IdentityLink, the company is striving to improve the functionality of its products across all channels and devices. The company also announced partnership with technology firm Adobe Systems to offer an integrated marketing program for its clients which will add another feather in Acxiom’s cap. Moreover, expanding customer base is significantly positive in our view. Nevertheless, we note that the company operates in a competitive landscape that is becoming more complex with low barriers to entry. Notably, the stock has underperformed the industry in the past year.”

2/6/2018 – Acxiom was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating.

1/25/2018 – Acxiom was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/25/2018 – Acxiom had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Acxiom Co. (NASDAQ ACXM) traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,861. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $2,375.77, a PE ratio of 258.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.19. Acxiom Co. has a 1 year low of $21.80 and a 1 year high of $32.93.

Acxiom (NASDAQ:ACXM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $234.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.36 million. Acxiom had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 1.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Acxiom Co. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACXM. ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of Acxiom by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 11,953 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Acxiom by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Acxiom by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 511,364 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Acxiom by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 238,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,566,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Acxiom by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,498 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

Acxiom Corporation operates as a technology and enablement services company in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Connectivity, Audience Solutions, and Marketing Services. The Connectivity segment provides a foundational identity resolution layer, which enables its clients to identify and reach consumers across channels and measure the impact of marketing on sales.

