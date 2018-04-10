AdCoin Price Reaches $0.0380 on Exchanges (CRYPTO:ACC)

AdCoin (CURRENCY:ACC) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. During the last seven days, AdCoin has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. AdCoin has a market capitalization of $228,205.00 and $737.00 worth of AdCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AdCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0380 or 0.00000564 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005870 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00001120 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000118 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004295 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007000 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000116 BTC.

About AdCoin

AdCoin (CRYPTO:ACC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2017. AdCoin’s total supply is 70,997,943 coins and its circulating supply is 6,005,460 coins. AdCoin’s official Twitter account is @theadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. AdCoin’s official website is www.getadcoin.com.

AdCoin Coin Trading

AdCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to purchase AdCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AdCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

