Adelphoi Price Tops $0.18 on Major Exchanges (ADL)

Adelphoi (CURRENCY:ADL) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 2:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. One Adelphoi token can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00001777 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Adelphoi has traded down 9.3% against the dollar. Adelphoi has a market capitalization of $4.14 million and $0.00 worth of Adelphoi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007224 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002932 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.34 or 0.00746777 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014671 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014837 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00180175 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00038618 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00055285 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Adelphoi Token Profile

Adelphoi was first traded on November 24th, 2013. Adelphoi’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,472,224 tokens. Adelphoi’s official website is www.adelphoi.io. Adelphoi’s official Twitter account is @adelphoi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Adelphoi is /r/Adel and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Adelphoi Token Trading

Adelphoi can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not currently possible to purchase Adelphoi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adelphoi must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Adelphoi using one of the exchanges listed above.

