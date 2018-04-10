Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Adesto Technologies (IOTS) Stock Price

News articles about Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Adesto Technologies earned a media sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the technology company an impact score of 46.1228311247503 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news articles that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

NASDAQ IOTS traded up $1.05 on Tuesday, hitting $8.45. 972,099 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,671. Adesto Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $9.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.59, a P/E ratio of -34.58 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Adesto Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.54% and a negative net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $16.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.00 million. analysts anticipate that Adesto Technologies will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Adesto Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.50 price target for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Adesto Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adesto Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Adesto Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Adesto Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.30.

In related news, VP Janet Wang sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $54,164.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Adesto Technologies Company Profile

Adesto Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides application-specific and ultra-low power non-volatile memory products. The company offers standard serial flash products, including DataFlash for data-logging applications, such as industrial automation, home automation sensing, and health and fitness tracking; Fusion Flash for use in various high-volume consumer applications comprising wearables, mobile, and other applications; and EcoXip that enables enhanced processor performance and reduced system power consumption.

