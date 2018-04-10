Adesto Technologies (IOTS) Now Covered by Northland Securities

Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) in a research report report published on Monday, March 19th, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $10.50 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Adesto Technologies from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Adesto Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Adesto Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.30.

Shares of NASDAQ IOTS traded up $1.00 on Monday, hitting $8.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,090,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,978. Adesto Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $162.59, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 1.34.

Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Adesto Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.54% and a negative net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $16.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.00 million. research analysts expect that Adesto Technologies will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Janet Wang sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $54,164.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adesto Technologies by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 6,786 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Adesto Technologies by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 143,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 11,871 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adesto Technologies in the third quarter worth $113,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adesto Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adesto Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $162,000. 44.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adesto Technologies Company Profile

Adesto Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides application-specific and ultra-low power non-volatile memory products. The company offers standard serial flash products, including DataFlash for data-logging applications, such as industrial automation, home automation sensing, and health and fitness tracking; Fusion Flash for use in various high-volume consumer applications comprising wearables, mobile, and other applications; and EcoXip that enables enhanced processor performance and reduced system power consumption.

