Admiral Group plc (ADM) Receives GBX 1,896.60 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,896.60 ($26.62).

Several research analysts have weighed in on ADM shares. JPMorgan Chase restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($26.67) price target on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 1,723 ($24.19) price target on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Investec upgraded Admiral Group to a “reduce” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 1,750 ($24.56) to GBX 1,780 ($24.99) in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Admiral Group from GBX 1,801 ($25.28) to GBX 1,800 ($25.27) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.

LON:ADM remained flat at $GBX 1,844 ($25.88) during mid-day trading on Friday. Admiral Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,766 ($24.79) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,184 ($30.66).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 58 ($0.81) per share. This is an increase from Admiral Group’s previous dividend of $56.00. This represents a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 10th.

In other news, insider Annette Court bought 1,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,889 ($26.52) per share, for a total transaction of £32,868.60 ($46,137.84).

Admiral Group Company Profile

Admiral Group plc is a United Kingdom-based company engaged in the provision of car insurance. The Company has four segments: UK Car Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison and Other. The UK Car Insurance segment consists of the underwriting of car insurance and other products that supplement the car insurance policy within the United Kingdom.

