AdShares (ADST) Price Hits $0.20

AdShares (CURRENCY:ADST) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 3:00 AM ET on March 26th. AdShares has a total market capitalization of $3.89 million and $6,029.00 worth of AdShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AdShares token can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00002983 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Mercatox. Over the last week, AdShares has traded up 14.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007239 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002941 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.25 or 0.00747521 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014525 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014895 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00178960 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00038944 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00056424 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

AdShares Token Profile

AdShares launched on July 7th, 2017. AdShares’ total supply is 19,379,103 tokens. AdShares’ official website is adshares.net. AdShares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet. The Reddit community for AdShares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling AdShares

AdShares can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is not currently possible to purchase AdShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdShares must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AdShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

