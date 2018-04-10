Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc Acquires New Position in Union Pacific Co. (UNP)

Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 19,800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,655,000. Union Pacific makes up about 0.9% of Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,505,708 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,698,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,109 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Union Pacific by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,764,821 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,528,796,000 after acquiring an additional 141,521 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,603,068 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,045,870,000 after acquiring an additional 4,399,980 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 7,948,391 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $865,659,000 after acquiring an additional 46,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in Union Pacific by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,328,002 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $798,093,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.39, for a total transaction of $3,434,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,634,508.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 15,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.79, for a total value of $2,083,913.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,613 shares in the company, valued at $8,778,363.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,460,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,219,978. The company has a market capitalization of $101,527.85, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.06 and a fifty-two week high of $143.05.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 50.43% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 50.43%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UNP. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Argus upped their price target on Union Pacific from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on Union Pacific from $150.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.70.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation is a railroad operating company in the United States. The Company operates through its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Company (UPRR). Its business mix includes Agricultural Products, Automotive, Chemicals, Coal, Industrial Products and Intermodal. Its freight traffic consists of bulk, manifest, and premium business.

