Advanced Disposal (ADSW) Insider Sells $341,090.40 in Stock

Advanced Disposal (NYSE:ADSW) insider Steven R. Carn sold 15,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $341,090.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,227,507.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:ADSW traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.43. 165,082 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,742. The company has a market cap of $1,976.39, a P/E ratio of 47.72, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Advanced Disposal has a 52-week low of $20.94 and a 52-week high of $25.71.

Advanced Disposal (NYSE:ADSW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $384.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.30 million. Advanced Disposal had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 5.03%. Advanced Disposal’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. analysts predict that Advanced Disposal will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADSW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advanced Disposal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (down from $29.00) on shares of Advanced Disposal in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (down from $27.00) on shares of Advanced Disposal in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Advanced Disposal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADSW. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Disposal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,947,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Disposal by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,298,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,751,000 after purchasing an additional 404,308 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Disposal by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 743,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,800,000 after purchasing an additional 389,049 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Disposal by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,545,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,008,000 after purchasing an additional 386,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Disposal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,283,000.

About Advanced Disposal

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services. It is involved in the curbside collection of residential refuse from small carts or containers into collection vehicles for transport to a disposal/recycling site. The company also supplies commercial and industrial customers with waste containers; rents or sells compactors to large waste generators; and provides roll-off containers, as well as waste collection, transportation, and disposal services to construction and demolition sites.

