Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, April 3rd.

According to Zacks, “Shares of AMD have unperformed the industry it belongs to in the last one year. Recently, few reports suggested a decline in cryptocurrency mining demand which could be negatively impacting the GPU market. Per Moore, the impact of sluggish cryptocurrency demand is likely to have a bigger impact on AMD’s business. The company recently said its revenue exposure to the crypto market was in the mid-single digits last year, and Morgan Stanley’s latest note estimates that this exposure climbed to about 10% in the fourth quarter. Further, a highly leveraged balance sheet and stiff competition from the likes of NVIDIA remains a concern. Nonetheless, AMD is benefitting from the robust performance of its product portfolio comprising Ryzen CPU, EPYC and Radeon Vega GPUs. Moreover, strong adoption of EPYC server processors is a growth driver.”

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a negative rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Vetr raised Advanced Micro Devices from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $13.28 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. ValuEngine lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a positive rating and issued a $11.52 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.49.

AMD traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $9.94. 28,609,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,057,051. The company has a market cap of $9,313.36, a PE ratio of 124.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 2.86. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $9.04 and a twelve month high of $15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 0.81%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 100,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark D. Papermaster sold 173,630 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $2,097,450.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,331,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,085,474.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,158,620 shares of company stock worth $13,933,528 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 9,142,340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $93,983,000 after buying an additional 2,629,584 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $26,894,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $24,976,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 12,246,187 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $125,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 22,076,133 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $226,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022,320 shares during the last quarter. 62.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc is a global semiconductor company. The Company is engaged in offering x86 microprocessors, as standalone devices or as incorporated into an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete graphics processing units (GPUs) and professional graphics, and server and embedded processors and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

