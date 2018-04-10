Advantage Oil & Gas (NYSE:AAV) Earns Daily News Impact Score of 0.03

Media stories about Advantage Oil & Gas (NYSE:AAV) (TSE:AAV) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Advantage Oil & Gas earned a news impact score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the oil and gas company an impact score of 46.5173158568182 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AAV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.44.

Shares of Advantage Oil & Gas stock remained flat at $$3.10 during trading on Monday. 347,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,392. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $576.60, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.63. Advantage Oil & Gas has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $7.35.

Advantage Oil & Gas (NYSE:AAV) (TSE:AAV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $51.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.33 million. Advantage Oil & Gas had a net margin of 39.22% and a return on equity of 2.98%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Advantage Oil & Gas will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Advantage Oil & Gas

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company primarily focuses on the development and delineation of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Alberta.

