Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund of Beneficial Interest (AGC) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund of Beneficial Interest (NYSE:AGC) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share by the exchange traded fund on Monday, April 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th.

NYSE:AGC traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $5.64. 227,538 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,642. Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund of Beneficial Interest has a 1 year low of $5.40 and a 1 year high of $6.49.

