Advisor Group Inc. Acquires 1,441 Shares of ALPS ETF Trust (BFOR)

Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ALPS ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:BFOR) by 71.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of ALPS ETF Trust worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BFOR. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in ALPS ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $743,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in ALPS ETF Trust by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 13,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in ALPS ETF Trust by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in ALPS ETF Trust by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BFOR opened at $40.80 on Tuesday. ALPS ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $35.66 and a 12 month high of $44.22.

