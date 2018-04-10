Advisor Group Inc. Has $810,000 Stake in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND)

Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FND. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor during the second quarter valued at about $1,568,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the second quarter worth about $3,480,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the second quarter worth about $715,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the third quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the third quarter worth about $3,668,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FND traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.25. 704,943 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 754,983. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $29.37 and a 12-month high of $58.28. The company has a market cap of $5,335.13 and a PE ratio of 80.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $389.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.63 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings Inc will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Floor & Decor news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 170,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total transaction of $9,474,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Vincent West sold 210,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $11,736,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 717,306 shares of company stock worth $38,041,870. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Floor & Decor in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Monday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Floor & Decor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Floor & Decor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.59.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc, formerly FDO Holdings, Inc, is a retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The Company retails its products such as tile, stone, wood, marble, glass and decoratives. The Company has 72 stores across 17 states in the United States. The Company provides its products to customers, including professional installers and commercial businesses (Pro), Do it Yourself customers (DIY) and customers who buy the products for professional installation (Buy it Yourself or BIY).

