Advisor Group Inc. Grows Holdings in BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index(ETF) (ADRE)

Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index(ETF) (NASDAQ:ADRE) by 108.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index(ETF) worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index(ETF) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter.

ADRE stock opened at $43.21 on Tuesday. BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Inde has a 1 year low of $36.03 and a 1 year high of $48.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.0085 per share. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 19th.

BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index(ETF) Company Profile

BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund based on the BNY Mellon Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index (the Index). The Fund normally holds at least 95% of its total assets in Depositary Receipts that comprise the Index. The Index is capitalization-weighted and designed to track the performance of approximately 50 emerging market-based depositary receipts.

