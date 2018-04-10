Advisor Group Inc. Has $1.88 Million Position in Kimco Realty Corp (KIM)

Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 47.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,161 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KIM. Orinda Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. Kelman Lazarov Inc. acquired a new position in Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $189,000. TIAA FSB acquired a new position in Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new position in Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kimco Realty during the third quarter worth about $237,000. 90.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kimco Realty stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $14.31. 3,585,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,533,023. The stock has a market capitalization of $6,096.78, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.50. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $13.69 and a 52 week high of $23.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $310.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.92 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 35.48%. Kimco Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Kimco Realty declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 15th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 2nd. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 72.26%.

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 3,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total transaction of $51,680.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,790,134.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on KIM. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Evercore ISI cut Kimco Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.52.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Advisor Group Inc. Has $1.88 Million Position in Kimco Realty Corp (KIM)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/advisor-group-inc-has-1-88-million-stake-in-kimco-realty-corp-kim-updated-updated-updated.html.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corporation is a self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company is engaged in the ownership, management, development and operation of open-air shopping centers, which are anchored generally by discount department stores, grocery stores or drugstores. As of June 30, 2017, the Company had interests in 510 shopping center properties, including 84 million square feet of gross leasable area (GLA), located in 32 states, Puerto Rico and Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.