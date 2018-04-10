Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 195.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,900 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NWL. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 368,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,729,000 after buying an additional 9,394 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $517,000. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 36,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 341,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,315,000 after buying an additional 13,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

NWL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Vetr upgraded Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Newell Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.72.

Shares of Newell Brands stock opened at $25.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12,513.31, a PE ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.81. Newell Brands Inc has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $55.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 18.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is presently 33.45%.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc is a marketer of consumer and commercial products. The Company’s segments include Writing, Home Solutions, Commercial Products, Baby & Parenting, Branded Consumables, Consumer Solutions, Outdoor Solutions and Process Solutions. Its products are marketed under a portfolio of brands, including Paper Mate, Sharpie, Dymo, Expo, Parker, Elmer’s, Coleman, Jostens, Marmot, Rawlings, Mr.

