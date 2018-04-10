Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Holdings Boosted by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Cintas by 29.1% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,771,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,645,000 after purchasing an additional 398,874 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at $239,268,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Cintas by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 992,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,633,000 after buying an additional 32,155 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Cintas by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 715,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,443,000 after buying an additional 240,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cintas by 1,018.9% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 592,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,361,000 after buying an additional 539,735 shares during the last quarter. 66.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $167.67 on Tuesday. Cintas has a one year low of $119.54 and a one year high of $178.34. The stock has a market cap of $17,788.06, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. equities analysts expect that Cintas will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

CTAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Monday, January 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price (up from $165.00) on shares of Cintas in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase lifted their target price on Cintas from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cintas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.55.

In related news, insider James Phillip Holloman sold 12,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.92, for a total value of $1,993,155.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,742,501.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services; First Aid and Safety Services; and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

