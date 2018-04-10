Advisor Group Inc. Purchases 3,185 Shares of Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB)

Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) by 63.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,228 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Weibo were worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harding Loevner LP increased its holdings in Weibo by 2,621.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 95,403,043 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $476,760,000 after purchasing an additional 91,897,142 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Weibo by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,300,656 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $225,672,000 after purchasing an additional 545,683 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Weibo by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,251,990 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $336,452,000 after purchasing an additional 425,313 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Weibo by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,994,583 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $206,361,000 after purchasing an additional 274,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Weibo by 2,256.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 279,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,894,000 after purchasing an additional 267,433 shares in the last quarter. 22.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WB traded up $3.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $117.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,993,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,946,452. Weibo Corp has a 12 month low of $49.77 and a 12 month high of $142.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $25,130.25, a PE ratio of 75.09 and a beta of 2.60.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The information services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Weibo had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 30.66%. The company had revenue of $377.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Weibo Corp will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WB shares. BidaskClub raised Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase upped their target price on Weibo from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Group upped their price target on Weibo to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weibo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.50.

WARNING: “Advisor Group Inc. Purchases 3,185 Shares of Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/advisor-group-inc-has-851000-stake-in-weibo-corp-wb-updated-updated.html.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corporation is a social media platform for people to create, distribute and discover Chinese-language content. The Company provides ways for people and organizations to publicly express themselves in real time, interact with others on a global platform and stay connected with the world. It operates in two segments: advertising and marketing services and other services.

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.