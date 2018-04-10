Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) by 64.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,930 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Gabelli Utility Trust were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Gabelli Utility Trust by 53.4% during the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,514 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 8,884 shares during the last quarter.

GUT stock opened at $6.18 on Tuesday. Gabelli Utility Trust has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $7.20.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 15th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/advisor-group-inc-increases-position-in-gabelli-utility-trust-gut.html.

Gabelli Utility Trust Profile

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT).

Receive News & Ratings for Gabelli Utility Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gabelli Utility Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.