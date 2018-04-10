Advisor Group Inc. Increases Position in Great Western Bancorp (GWB)

Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) by 68.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,221 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Great Western Bancorp were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GWB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Great Western Bancorp by 23.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,618,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,805,000 after acquiring an additional 302,290 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Great Western Bancorp by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,582,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $301,779,000 after acquiring an additional 246,788 shares during the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP increased its position in Great Western Bancorp by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 276,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,009,000 after acquiring an additional 81,408 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Great Western Bancorp by 224.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 98,885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after acquiring an additional 68,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in Great Western Bancorp by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 286,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,410,000 after acquiring an additional 68,300 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, EVP Stephen John Ulenberg sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.81, for a total value of $125,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,492.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kenneth James Karels sold 1,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $67,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

GWB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Great Western Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Great Western Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Great Western Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.64.

NYSE GWB opened at $38.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,283.99, a PE ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.57. Great Western Bancorp has a 12 month low of $33.27 and a 12 month high of $45.62.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $117.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.85 million. Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 8.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Great Western Bancorp will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agribusiness banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing savings and money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time certificates of deposits, as well as NOW accounts.

