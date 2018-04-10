AdvisorShares Pacific Asset Enhanced Floating Rate ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSEARCA:FLRT)

AdvisorShares Pacific Asset Enhanced Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.1117 per share on Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 26th.

FLRT remained flat at $$49.12 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 832. AdvisorShares Pacific Asset Enhanced Floating Rate ETF has a 12 month low of $48.78 and a 12 month high of $50.07.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/advisorshares-pacific-asset-enhanced-floating-rate-etf-flrt-to-issue-0-11-monthly-dividend-updated-updated.html.

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Pacific Asset Enhanced Floating Rate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Pacific Asset Enhanced Floating Rate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.