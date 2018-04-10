Advisory Services Network LLC Has $1.92 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (CMCSA)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 100.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,046 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,095 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the third quarter worth $104,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 474.2% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 100.1% during the second quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the second quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Stephen B. Burke sold 190,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total transaction of $8,109,037.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,214,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,641,615.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 131,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total value of $4,835,935.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,399,951 shares of company stock valued at $52,377,633. 1.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMCSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday. Nomura decreased their price objective on Comcast to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Comcast from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $52.00 price objective on Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.08.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $33.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $158,470.56, a PE ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.17. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $32.74 and a 1-year high of $44.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The cable giant reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $21.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 26.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 4th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.89%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand.

