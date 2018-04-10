Adzcoin Market Capitalization Achieves $1.09 Million (ADZ)

Adzcoin (CURRENCY:ADZ) traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. During the last week, Adzcoin has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar. Adzcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and approximately $3,397.00 worth of Adzcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Adzcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0250 or 0.00000371 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Livecoin and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pura (PURA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003553 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00060241 BTC.

Arcade Token (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00038822 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000817 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Onix (ONX) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Pioneer Coin (PCOIN) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Prime-XI (PXI) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000531 BTC.

About Adzcoin

Adzcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. Adzcoin’s total supply is 43,423,877 coins. Adzcoin’s official Twitter account is @adzbuzz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Adzcoin is adzcoin.org. The official message board for Adzcoin is forum.adzbuzz.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Adzcoin plans to replace traditional online advertisin with a decentralized blockchain based system that will empower website administators and allow users to support content they enjoy by chosing to view certain ads instead of blocking all of them. “

Buying and Selling Adzcoin

Adzcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is not presently possible to purchase Adzcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adzcoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Adzcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

