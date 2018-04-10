Adzcoin (ADZ) Achieves Market Cap of $1.23 Million

Adzcoin (CURRENCY:ADZ) traded 18.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 2:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. Adzcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.23 million and approximately $4,246.00 worth of Adzcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Adzcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0282 or 0.00000419 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, YoBit and Livecoin. During the last week, Adzcoin has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pura (PURA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003597 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00060809 BTC.

Arcade Token (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00038822 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000807 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Onix (ONX) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Prime-XI (PXI) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Pioneer Coin (PCOIN) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Adzcoin Coin Profile

Adzcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. Adzcoin’s total supply is 43,423,557 coins. Adzcoin’s official message board is forum.adzbuzz.com. Adzcoin’s official Twitter account is @adzbuzz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Adzcoin is adzcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Adzcoin plans to replace traditional online advertisin with a decentralized blockchain based system that will empower website administators and allow users to support content they enjoy by chosing to view certain ads instead of blocking all of them. “

Buying and Selling Adzcoin

Adzcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is not presently possible to buy Adzcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adzcoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Adzcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

