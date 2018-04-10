Aegon (AEG) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Accern Reports

Press coverage about Aegon (NYSE:AEG) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Aegon earned a news impact score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.7642080741821 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AEG. Zacks Investment Research raised Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. ValuEngine cut Aegon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Aegon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.18.

NYSE:AEG traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.02. 1,528,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,530,107. Aegon has a fifty-two week low of $4.73 and a fifty-two week high of $7.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $13,851.60, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.39.

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. Aegon had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter. sell-side analysts forecast that Aegon will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.1745 dividend. This is a positive change from Aegon’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.09%. Aegon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.76%.

Aegon Company Profile

Aegon N.V. provides life insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It offers life and protection products, such as traditional and universal life insurance products, as well as employer, endowment, term, and whole life insurance products; and supplemental health, accidental death and dismemberment insurance, critical illness, cancer treatment, credit/disability, income protection, travel, and long-term care insurance products.

