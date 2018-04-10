aelf (ELF) Price Hits $0.82 on Top Exchanges

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded up 40.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. Over the last week, aelf has traded 45.1% higher against the dollar. aelf has a market cap of $206.04 million and $77.43 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One aelf token can now be bought for approximately $0.82 or 0.00012049 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, OKEx, Huobi and Binance.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007186 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002916 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.46 or 0.00766870 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014699 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014615 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00039529 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00176032 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00064713 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf was first traded on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 280,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain. The official website for aelf is aelf.io. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain.

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is a multi-chain parallel computing network. ELF is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as a currency on aelf's ecosystem. Token holders are also able to vote on decisions related to the project's development and governance. “

Buying and Selling aelf

aelf can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Binance, BCEX, OKEx, Huobi and Bibox. It is not possible to purchase aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.