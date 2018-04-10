Aemetis (AMTX) Earns Daily News Impact Rating of 0.15

Media stories about Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Aemetis earned a news sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the specialty chemicals company an impact score of 46.6756505852997 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Aemetis stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,679. The company has a market cap of $29.32, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of -0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.73. Aemetis has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $3.12.

AMTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets initiated coverage on Aemetis in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aemetis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, B. Riley set a $2.00 price target on Aemetis and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc operates as an international renewable fuels and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. It focuses on the production of advanced fuels and chemicals through the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products by conversion of first-generation ethanol and biodiesel plants into advanced bio refineries.

