AES (NYSE:AES) PT Raised to $13.00 at JPMorgan Chase

AES (NYSE:AES) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report released on Monday, March 19th. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS assumed coverage on AES in a report on Friday, February 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised AES from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. SunTrust Banks set a $14.00 target price on AES and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AES from $14.00 to $12.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AES presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.64.

AES stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.43. 4,313,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,277,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.06. AES has a 1-year low of $9.86 and a 1-year high of $12.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7,542.82, a PE ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.17.

AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 16.52% and a negative net margin of 8.77%. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that AES will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AES. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AES during the 4th quarter worth about $412,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of AES during the 4th quarter worth about $1,084,000. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AES by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 53,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AES by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 157,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 74,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AES during the 4th quarter worth about $2,213,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AES

The AES Corporation is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries and affiliates, operates a diversified portfolio of electricity generation and distribution businesses. It is organized into six strategic business units (SBUs): the United States; Andes; Brazil; Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean (MCAC); Europe, and Asia.

