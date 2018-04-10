Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Has $5.33 Million Position in Aflac (NYSE:AFL)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY reduced its position in shares of Aflac (NYSE:AFL) by 67.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 126,703 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Aflac were worth $5,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,631,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,600 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 244.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,443,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,491,000 after buying an additional 1,024,456 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,857,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,797,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,176,743,000 after buying an additional 813,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 172.1% during the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 515,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,299,000 after buying an additional 326,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Aflac news, Chairman Daniel P. Amos sold 24,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.77, for a total value of $2,242,723.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles B. Knapp sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total value of $437,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,348,165.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,631 shares of company stock worth $2,919,118 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Aflac to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Aflac in a report on Monday, March 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Sandler O’Neill reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, April 5th. ValuEngine cut Aflac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised Aflac from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.68.

Shares of NYSE AFL traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.38. 2,411,178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,895,635. The company has a market cap of $33,801.11, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. Aflac has a 12 month low of $36.40 and a 12 month high of $45.88.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 20.18%. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. equities analysts predict that Aflac will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiary, American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

