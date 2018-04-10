Ag Growth International (AFN) PT Raised to C$67.00

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a report released on Thursday, March 15th. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.18% from the stock’s previous close.

AFN has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank set a C$62.00 target price on shares of Ag Growth International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$68.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$63.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$65.38.

Shares of TSE:AFN traded up C$0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$52.68. 42,537 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,425. Ag Growth International has a 52 week low of C$47.08 and a 52 week high of C$60.63.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.06. Ag Growth International had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The company had revenue of C$172.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$166.99 million.

In related news, Director Gary Keith Anderson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.00, for a total transaction of C$27,500.00.

About Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, portable belt conveyors, grainvacs, and storm seed treaters; and permanent handling equipment, including TA tapered auger vertical blend systems, high-tonnage conveying systems, distributors, bulk weigh hoppers, enclosed belt conveyors, bucket elevators, rail and truck probes, VIS micro dosing systems, chain conveyors, truss and towers, screw feeders and conveyors, and spout and connections.

