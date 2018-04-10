Laurentian Increases Ag Growth International (AFN) Price Target to C$68.00

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Laurentian from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, March 15th. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Laurentian’s target price suggests a potential upside of 29.08% from the company’s current price.

AFN has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank set a C$62.00 price target on shares of Ag Growth International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$68.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$63.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$65.38.

Shares of TSE AFN traded up C$0.38 on Thursday, hitting C$52.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,425. Ag Growth International has a 12-month low of C$47.08 and a 12-month high of C$60.63.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.06. Ag Growth International had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The company had revenue of C$172.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$166.99 million.

In related news, Director Gary Keith Anderson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.00, for a total transaction of C$27,500.00.

About Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, portable belt conveyors, grainvacs, and storm seed treaters; and permanent handling equipment, including TA tapered auger vertical blend systems, high-tonnage conveying systems, distributors, bulk weigh hoppers, enclosed belt conveyors, bucket elevators, rail and truck probes, VIS micro dosing systems, chain conveyors, truss and towers, screw feeders and conveyors, and spout and connections.

