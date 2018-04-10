Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $3.42 Million Holdings in AG Mortgage Investment (MITT)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in AG Mortgage Investment (NYSE:MITT) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,548 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.64% of AG Mortgage Investment worth $3,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in AG Mortgage Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in AG Mortgage Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. OxFORD Asset Management LLP bought a new position in AG Mortgage Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $321,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $423,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $874,000. 65.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AG Mortgage Investment stock opened at $17.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $490.04, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.69. AG Mortgage Investment has a one year low of $16.31 and a one year high of $19.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

AG Mortgage Investment (NYSE:MITT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. The company had revenue of $22.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.68 million. AG Mortgage Investment had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 92.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $18.25 price objective on shares of AG Mortgage Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

In other news, CFO Brian C. Sigman bought 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.09 per share, for a total transaction of $123,048.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,965. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AG Mortgage Investment

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, acquiring, and managing a portfolio of residential mortgage assets, other real estate-related securities, and financial assets. The company invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) issued or guaranteed by a U.S.

