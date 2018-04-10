Agoras Tokens (AGRS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $57.19 Million

Agoras Tokens (CURRENCY:AGRS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. During the last week, Agoras Tokens has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Agoras Tokens has a total market capitalization of $57.19 million and approximately $0.00 worth of Agoras Tokens was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Agoras Tokens token can currently be bought for approximately $1.36 or 0.00015832 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002937 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.57 or 0.00756544 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014785 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014640 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00039356 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00176957 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00064650 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Agoras Tokens Profile

Agoras Tokens’ genesis date was February 9th, 2015. Agoras Tokens’ total supply is 41,987,989 tokens. The Reddit community for Agoras Tokens is /r/tauchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Agoras Tokens’ official Twitter account is @TauChainOrg. Agoras Tokens’ official website is www.idni.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tau is a programming language with blockchain built-ins. Its main feature is being consistently decidable (see tauchain.org). Agoras is an application over Tau-Chain, being first and foremost a smart currency offering predictable and verifiable contracts, and will offer several markets. The token issued on the OMNI layer is (54) is the official IDNIs Agoras Intermediate Token. “

Buying and Selling Agoras Tokens

Agoras Tokens can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is not currently possible to buy Agoras Tokens directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Agoras Tokens must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Agoras Tokens using one of the exchanges listed above.

