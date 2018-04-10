AgroFresh Solutions (AGFS) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, March 17th.

Separately, ValuEngine raised AgroFresh Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

AGFS stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.30. 103,512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,218. AgroFresh Solutions has a 52-week low of $4.75 and a 52-week high of $9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.89.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $54.14 million for the quarter. AgroFresh Solutions had a net margin of 14.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%.

In other AgroFresh Solutions news, major shareholder Dowdupont Inc. bought 5,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $36,218.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 26.7% during the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 17,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 3,582 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in AgroFresh Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $133,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 332.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 14,073 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 171.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 16,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AgroFresh Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. 35.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “AgroFresh Solutions (AGFS) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/agrofresh-solutions-agfs-stock-rating-lowered-by-bidaskclub-updated-updated-updated.html.

About AgroFresh Solutions

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides data-driven specialty solutions worldwide. The company uses 1-Methylcyclopropene technology, an ethylene action inhibitor to maintain freshness and extend the shelf life of various fresh produce. Its solutions enable growers and packers of fresh produce to preserve and enhance the freshness, quality, and value of fresh produce, including apples, pears, kiwifruit, avocados, and bananas, as well as flowers.

Receive News & Ratings for AgroFresh Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgroFresh Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.