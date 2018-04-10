Aileron Therapeutics (ALRN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 2nd. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.03), Bloomberg Earnings reports.

ALRN stock opened at $7.18 on Tuesday. Aileron Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.22 and a fifty-two week high of $15.48.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aileron Therapeutics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Aileron Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 7.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aileron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

About Aileron Therapeutics

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc is a United States-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on developing and commercializing a class of therapeutics called stapled peptides. It is also developing a pipeline of stapled peptide drugs across a range of therapeutic areas, including cancer, endocrine and metabolic diseases and inflammation.

