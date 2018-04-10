Aion (AION) Trading Down 5.8% Over Last 7 Days

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. Aion has a total market cap of $232.65 million and $8.18 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Aion has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Aion token can now be purchased for about $2.02 or 0.00029943 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, EtherDelta, Token Store and Kucoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007208 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002953 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.19 or 0.00744968 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014579 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014818 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00180094 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00039343 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00062104 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion launched on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 465,934,587 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,319,871 tokens. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official website is aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion network aims to provide a multi-tier blockchain system to improve the scalability, privacy, and interoperability of the blockchain. The Aion Network is designed to support custom blockchain architectures while providing a mechanism for cross-chain interoperability. The AION token is the fuel used to create new blockchains and to monetize inter-chain bridges. “

Aion Token Trading

Aion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta, Binance, Kucoin, Token Store and Radar Relay. It is not possible to buy Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

