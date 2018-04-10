Air Products & Chemicals (APD) Given New $185.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Citigroup from $210.00 to $185.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $181.00 price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Jefferies Group raised Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.65.

APD traded up $3.12 on Tuesday, hitting $163.35. 96,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,174,398. Air Products & Chemicals has a 12 month low of $134.17 and a 12 month high of $175.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $35,021.53, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.22.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.13. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 33.51% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. Air Products & Chemicals’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 3,369.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, electronics and performance materials, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including metals, glass, chemical processing, electronics, energy production and refining, food processing, metallurgical, medical, and general manufacturing.

