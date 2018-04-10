AirSwap (AST) One Day Trading Volume Tops $3.58 Million

AirSwap (CURRENCY:AST) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. During the last seven days, AirSwap has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. One AirSwap token can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00003927 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, EtherDelta, Binance and Huobi. AirSwap has a market capitalization of $40.21 million and $3.58 million worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007193 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002925 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.92 or 0.00760493 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014738 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014648 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00039234 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00176493 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00063594 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

AirSwap Profile

AirSwap’s genesis date was October 10th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. AirSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@airswap. AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AirSwap’s official website is www.airswap.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Swap protocol provides a peer-to-peer methodology to exchange assets on the Ethereum blockchain. AirSwap is an ERC20 token that will have two functionalities, signal the intention to buy or sell Ethereum-based tokens and to give voting power to the traders providing managing capabilities to the roles of Oracles within the platform. “

AirSwap Token Trading

AirSwap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gatecoin, EtherDelta, Huobi, Liqui, OKEx and Binance. It is not currently possible to buy AirSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AirSwap must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AirSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for AirSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirSwap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.